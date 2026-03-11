DILG-listed most wanted with 19 warrants arrested

Freeman was listed among the DILG National Level Most Wanted Persons as of October 17, 2025, with a P400,000 reward for his arrest under DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2023-185.

Nartatez praised the operating units for their coordinated work and professionalism. He said the arrest highlights the continuing improvements in police investigative and operational work.

“This operation reflects the continuous improvement of our investigative and operational capabilities which translates to effective and efficient law enforcement,” Nartatez said.

Further, Nartatez said the operation forms part of the PNP’s intensified nationwide effort to track down fugitives facing serious criminal charges, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen law enforcement operations and ensure that individuals facing criminal charges are brought before the courts.

“This is part of our intensified campaign against fugitives. Patuloy ang ating nationwide manhunt operations laban sa mga nasa most wanted list. Walang ligtas na pagtataguan ang mga taong may kinakaharap na kaso sa batas,” the PNP Chief said. He urged other victims to come forward and file their complaints against the suspect.