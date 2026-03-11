DILG-listed most wanted with 19 warrants arrested

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Wednesday commended police operatives for the successful arrest of a businessman listed among the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) national-level most wanted persons during an operation in a mall parking area in Pasay City.
Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–District Special Operations Unit (CIDG-DSOU), in coordination with the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Pasay City Police Station, arrested Mark Steven Freeman, 37, who has a P400,000 reward, at the basement parking of S. Maison Mall in Barangay 76, Zone 10, Pasay City, around 2:17 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10.
Police said Freeman was arrested by virtue of 19 warrants of arrest issued by several Regional Trial Courts in Cagayan de Oro City and Zamboanga City. Most of the cases involve syndicated estafa and violations of Republic Act 8799, or the Securities Regulation Code, while one case involves large-scale swindling.
Authorities said several of the warrants carry no bail recommended, while others have recommended bail ranging from P3,000 to P126,000, depending on the case. Police identified the issuing courts as Regional Trial Court Branches 20, 39, 18, and 21 in Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental, and Branch 33 in Zamboanga City.
Freeman was listed among the DILG National Level Most Wanted Persons as of October 17, 2025, with a P400,000 reward for his arrest under DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2023-185.
Nartatez praised the operating units for their coordinated work and professionalism. He said the arrest highlights the continuing improvements in police investigative and operational work.
“This operation reflects the continuous improvement of our investigative and operational capabilities which translates to effective and efficient law enforcement,” Nartatez said.
Further, Nartatez said the operation forms part of the PNP’s intensified nationwide effort to track down fugitives facing serious criminal charges, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen law enforcement operations and ensure that individuals facing criminal charges are brought before the courts.
“This is part of our intensified campaign against fugitives. Patuloy ang ating nationwide manhunt operations laban sa mga nasa most wanted list. Walang ligtas na pagtataguan ang mga taong may kinakaharap na kaso sa batas,” the PNP Chief said. He urged other victims to come forward and file their complaints against the suspect.