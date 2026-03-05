GlutaMAX relaunches with ‘Body Putitivity’ campaign, new ambassador

More than improving physical health through skincare, GlutaMAX aims to boost confidence as it launched its relaunch with the unveiling of its Body Putitivity (Body Positivity) campaign Wednesday afternoon at Whitespace Manila in Makati City.

The concept of Body Putitivity illustrates that choosing skin that is more radiant or even-looking can be a legitimate expression of self-care. It encourages people who are confident in their decision to improve their skin, emphasizing that such choices are personal rather than identical for everyone.

The brand, which is also celebrating nearly two decades of caring for Filipino skin through meticulous products and services, welcomed its new ambassador, Vanessa Tse Wing.

For Wing, a beauty queen, achieving confidence requires self-awareness.

“Self-awareness is knowing what you want and what works best for you,” she said, adding that she has been a GlutaMAX user for a long time after her mother introduced her to the brand.

“As a titleholder, as a student, and now as a public servant, I’ve learned that confidence isn’t about meeting expectations, it’s about owning your decisions,” she added.

Aiza Diuco-Sun, executive director for strategy and marketing of HealthWellnessLifestyle Inc., highlighted clarity and conviction as the key objectives of the brand relaunch, which coincides with GlutaMAX’s 18th anniversary.

“This event marks the official relaunch of GlutaMAX. It is about clarifying who we are today and what we stand for moving forward,” she said.

“For 18 years, GlutaMAX has been a trusted name in skin brightening in the Philippines. Today, we are strengthening our voice. We are refining our message,” she continued.

GlutaMAX remains anchored in its core principle of valuing personal choice over prescription, and through its new campaign, the brand aims to present a framework for beauty brands to remain culturally responsive.