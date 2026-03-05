New Moon and Miss Universe Philippines renew partnership to champion women’s health

Empowerment, like the moon, unfolds in phases—beginning with restoration before reaching its brightest glow. This philosophy took center stage as New Moon officially renewed its partnership with the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization for the 2026 season.

The collaboration marks the second consecutive year that New Moon will serve as the pageant’s official women’s health partner. Formalized during a contract signing held on 27 February at Accralaw Tower, the partnership underscores a shared mission: placing women’s health and wellness at the heart of modern Filipina empowerment.

Through the alliance, New Moon supports delegates not only onstage but throughout their journey, ensuring balance, endurance, and holistic wellness remain essential pillars of their preparation and advocacy.

A brand built on science and experience

New Moon, founded in 2024 by health and beauty entrepreneur Jonah Sison-Ramos, is a capsule-first supplement brand designed primarily for women. Guided by its manifesto “New You,” the company focuses on science-backed formulations that support hormonal balance, metabolic health, skin integrity, immunity, and overall well-being.

In its first year, the brand sold more than one million bottles, establishing itself as a Top 5 performer in the Philippine health and wellness e-commerce category. Products are priced accessibly, starting at P500 per bottle, and developed through extensive testing and global third-party certifications to ensure credibility and attainability.

The contract signing ceremony was hosted by Gabbi Carballo, Miss Philippines Eco International 2026, who shared her health journey that shaped her advocacy.

“I underwent ovarian surgery in 2023. It wasn’t PCOS, but it opened my eyes to the reality that women’s health is not just about diet and exercise. There are deeper hormonal factors involved, and solutions that can help regulate them. These conditions often come with weight gain and other challenges many women quietly face. This is why we choose to champion those stories and bring them to light,” Carballo said.

For founder Jonah Sison-Ramos, the brand was born from personal experience.

“New Moon was born from my experience with PCOS. At that time, conversation about women’s hormonal health in the Philippines was limited, and managing symptoms felt overwhelming. I realized many supplements were ineffective, so I created one that truly helps,” she shared.

She added the brand’s mission goes beyond products.

“Our goal is to empower women with information and support—because you cannot pour from an empty cup. Being a Miss Universe isn’t just about advocacy; it’s about shedding light on the real challenges women face.”

Power Duo+ and a wellness-driven campaign

A key highlight of this year’s collaboration is the Power Duo+ Combo, featuring Hormo Balance and Soft Glow Plus. Designed to work in synergy, the supplements promote internal regulation and hormonal balance while enhancing skin radiance.

Miss Universe Philippines Vice President for Marketing Mario Garcia said the partnership has already made a strong impact digitally.

“One of the most fulfilling parts of brand marketing for Miss Universe Philippines is shining a light on important issues that are not widely discussed,” Garcia said. “Through our partnership with New Moon, many Filipinas began recognizing the importance of maintaining hormonal balance.”

The collaboration generated more than 30 million organic impressions last year, making it one of MUPH’s most successful brand initiatives.

MUPH Executive Vice President Voltaire Tayag said the partnership represents a broader conversation about women’s health.

“There are many issues that people go through that are invisible. You may look fine on the outside, but internally you are struggling—and sometimes even judged for it. What matters is that we bring these realities into conversation and offer real solutions,” Tayag said.

A new ambassador and a shared vision

The alliance is further strengthened with the appointment of Ahtisa Manalo as New Moon’s newest brand ambassador. Known for her resilience and discipline, Manalo represents the values both institutions seek to promote: self-care, confidence, and holistic well-being.

With this continued collaboration, New Moon and Miss Universe Philippines aim to redefine empowerment in pageantry—placing internal health and balance at the center of confidence and performance.

As Women’s Month highlights holistic empowerment, the partnership sends a clear message: true confidence is not only seen onstage but nurtured from within. When women are supported at every phase of their journey, their glow becomes something far more lasting than temporary brilliance.