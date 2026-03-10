San Juan, Laguna seal Sisterhood Pact at Women’s Month event

The City Government of San Juan and the Provincial Government of Laguna formalized an agreement on Tuesday, 10 March, at the Laguna Sports Complex to expand cooperation on gender programs and governance reforms.
The initiative is aligned with the Magna Carta of Women, which mandates local government units to strengthen gender and development (GAD) programs and policies.
“It aims to to encourage the sharing if best practices in governance, community development, and programs that uplift women,” San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said in a statement.
The provincial gathering is expected to draw around 4,000 women participants from various sectors.
Community leaders, sectoral representatives and women’s organizations from across Laguna are also expected to attend the ceremony, which forms part of the province’s monthlong activities promoting women’s leadership, safety and economic empowerment.