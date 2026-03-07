DHSUD opens women’s month with leadership theme

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) opened its National Women’s Month celebration by highlighting women’s leadership, drawing inspiration from the historical role of the Babaylans as community leaders and agents of change.

Anchored on the sub-theme “Lead like the Babaylans, Filipinas,” the department emphasized that women have long played a central role in shaping communities and decision-making in Philippine society.

In her advocacy message, DHSUD Undersecretary and Gender and Development (GAD) chairperson Marisol Anenias said the Babaylan model reflects the kind of leadership the agency seeks to promote.

“Women who lead with wisdom, confidence, and accountability embody the spirit of the Babaylans,” Anenias said.

She added that DHSUD continues to support communities where women feel secure and empowered, both through housing programs and policies that protect their rights and broaden opportunities.

Assistant Secretary Mylene Rivera noted that Babaylans, who were predominantly women, served as early leaders and decision-makers in their communities. Their legacy, she said, shows that women’s leadership has long been part of the nation’s identity.

The celebration carries the slogan “WE for Gender Equality and Inclusive Society,” reflecting the department’s effort to integrate gender equality in its programs, policies and partnerships.

The ceremonial opening followed the Monday flag ceremony at the DHSUD Central Office and was attended by officials and employees led by Supervising Senior Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was also held to launch the National Women’s Month Art Exhibit and a Women-Led Enterprises Trade Fair at the DHSUD lobby, showcasing artworks from employees and products from women entrepreneurs supported by the department.

DHSUD said month-long activities, including programs with its key shelter agencies, will continue throughout March to promote awareness of gender equality across the housing sector.