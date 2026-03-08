Hundreds of women from different backgrounds and age groups join a Zumba dance event called “Indak ni Juana” at Pasay City Hall on Sunday, as part of the city’s celebration of International Women’s Day. Led by Aimee Calixto-Rubiano, the event promotes the theme “We for Gender Equality and an Inclusive Society.”

Aram Lascano











