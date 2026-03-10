Mercado-Revilla pushes stronger laws vs online abuse of women

Mercado-Revilla also pointed out that many women remain burdened by what she described as society’s “invisible care economy.”

“Hanggang sa ngayon, umaandar ang ating lipunan dahil sa isang hindi nakikitang care economy—ang pag-aalaga sa mga bata, matatanda, at maysakit—at malaking bahagi nito ay pinapasan ng kababaihan,” she said.

According to Mercado-Revilla, many women are often forced to balance raising children and caring for aging parents while trying to sustain their own careers.

“When the family budget shrinks, her dreams are the first to be shelved,” she said.

The Cavite lawmaker said empowering women requires stronger legislative action to ensure economic security, fair opportunities and access to social protection throughout their lives.

“Kailangan natin palakasin ang tatlong haligi ng seguridad ng kababaihan,” she said, citing economic security, care infrastructure and life-cycle social protection as key pillars.

Mercado-Revilla also called for policies that would promote fair wages and prevent workplace discrimination against women.

“Kailangang ipatupad ang equal pay for equal work,” she said.

She also urged the government to expand childcare and eldercare support systems, noting that many women are forced to leave the workforce because of caregiving responsibilities.

“Maglaan tayo ng subsidies para sa childcare centers at suportahan natin ang community-based elder care programs,” she said.

In addition, the lawmaker highlighted the importance of strengthening women’s health and wellness programs, including preventive health services and mental health support.

Mercado-Revilla has previously advocated for the welfare of the middle class, raising concerns that they are often overtaxed and underserved.

Among the policies she has supported are a review of the TRAIN Law, an extension of the Estate Tax Amnesty and the removal of system loss charges on electricity.

“We have an empowered middle class, but we must support it so that families do not slide into poverty,” Mercado-Revilla said.