Women lawmakers take charge of House plenary for Women’s Month

Under the leadership of Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III, female members of the House will preside over the plenary and deliver privilege speeches centered on women’s rights, gender equality and social development.

Serving as presiding officers are Deputy Speaker Janette Garin of Iloilo and Reps. Ma. Georgina “Manay Gina” P. De Venecia of Pangasinan, Linabelle Ruth R. Villarica of Bulacan, Maria Carmen S. Zamora of Davao de Oro, Maria Rachel J. Arenas of Pangasinan, Ma. Victoria Co-Pilar of Quezon City, Rachel Marguerite B. Del Mar of Cebu, Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro of Batangas, and Anna York P. Bondoc of Pampanga.

Assisting the plenary team are Reps. Alexandria “Queenie” P. Gonzales of Mandaluyong City, Giselle Mary L. Maceda of Manila, Agatha Paula Aguilar Cruz of Bulacan, Josefina Tallado of Camarines Norte, and Kathryn Joyce F. Gorriceta of Iloilo.

The session will open with the call to order, followed by the singing of the national anthem and an invocation by Rep. Monique Yazmin Lagdameo of Makati City.

During the privilege hour, several lawmakers are expected to deliver speeches on issues affecting women and society.

Cavite Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla will discuss “Women, the Middle Class and the Cycle of Generational Scarcity,” while Akbayan party-list Rep. Dadah Kiram Ismula will speak on indigenous women’s rights. Tarlac Rep. Maria Cristina Angeles will tackle women’s empowerment through financial independence.

Bukidnon Rep. Audrey Kay Zubiri will address human trafficking involving women and children, while Ako Ilocano Ako party-list Rep. Richelle Singson will discuss the care economy and child protection.

Other topics include “Babaylan Rising: The Mother of All and the Soul of the Earth” by Bukidnon Rep. Laarni Lavin Roque, teenage pregnancy by Pampanga Rep. Alyssa Michaela “Mica” Gonzales, and the state of young women students in schools by Kabataan party-list Rep. Renee Louise Co.

Gabriela party-list Rep. Sarah Jane Elago will tackle women’s economic empowerment, while Leyte Rep. Lolita Javier will speak on women’s empowerment through entrepreneurship.

Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao is also set to discuss the continuing struggle for gender equality and women’s rights in the Philippines.

Also scheduled for plenary consideration is Committee Report No. 112, or House Bill No. 7704, which seeks to expand prohibited acts of discrimination in employment against women and based on gender by amending provisions of the Labor Code.

The measure, authored by Mercado-Revilla and her sons, Cavite Reps. Bryan Revilla and House Committee on Labor and Employment chair Ramon Jolo Revilla III, among others, will be sponsored on the floor by TRABAHO party-list Rep. Johanne Monich Bautista, senior vice chairperson of the House Committee on Labor and Employment.

The House is also set to adopt a resolution congratulating Filipina tennis star Alexandra Eala for reaching a career-high singles ranking of world No. 31 in the Women’s Tennis Association as of Feb. 23, 2026.

Authored by Villarica and De Venecia, the resolution cites Eala for becoming the highest-ranked Filipino in the WTA and for bringing honor and pride to the country while inspiring women athletes.