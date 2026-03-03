TRIBUNE columnist to give Women’s Month talk

Justice Undersecretary and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Margarita Gutierrez is among the VIP or panel speakers in an upcoming forum aligned with United Nations’ women’s global theme, “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls.”

Gutierrez, whose Ad Meliora column appears in DAILY TRIBUNE every Saturday, will join Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Belo Essentials managing director Cristalle Bello-Pitt, Halia chief executive officer Alexa Jocom and Masungi Georeserve director Billie Dumaliang in an interactive plenary session on 7 March in Robinsons Galleria, to share insights about leadership and success.

Robinsons, which organizes the event, says in a statement that the panel discussion aims to bring together distinguished leaders from government, business and civil society to examine how systems of power, policy and practice shape the lived realities of women and girls in the Philippines. The conversation will further target to address structural barriers to gender equality — including discriminatory laws, weak legal protections and harmful social norms — and explore what justice looks like in practice, who remains excluded and what concrete, cross-sectoral action is necessary to close these gaps.

The talk will have an onsite audience composed of students and representatives from the private and public sectors, civil society organizations, members of the diplomatic corps, human rights advocates and leaders championing the inclusion of women and individuals of diverse sexual orientation, gender identity and expression and sex characteristics in policy-making and implementation.

In addition, a bazaar will be happening at Robinsons Department Store Galleria on select dates, highlighting partner brands and advocacy-driven enterprises in support of women’s empowerment initiatives.

Women’s Fair shoppers can enjoy up to 70 percent off on ladies’ apparel, accessories and beauty. The fair also features exclusive promos designed to reward loyalty and celebrate milestones. On International Women’s Day (8 March), shoppers enjoy P200 off with a minimum purchase of P3,000. On Women’s Wednesdays (all Wednesdays of March), Go Rewards members get an additional 10 percent off with a minimum P2,000 purchase from 3 to 8 p.m. Cashback and zero percent installment plans are also offered for select credit cards.

Fashion, according to the brand, has always been a form of identity for women, whether it’s the blazer she wears to work as part of the Philippines’ 41.6 percent labor force; the sneakers that power her early morning run in a community; or the lipstick that matches her confidence.