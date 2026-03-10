Fred Moser apologizes after resurfaced livestream remark about Lella Ford

In the video, Moser joked that he would be present to comfort Ford inside the house if she ever felt sad, an offhand remark that later resurfaced and circulated widely online.

Acknowledging the impact

In his statement, Moser said the incident gave him time to reflect on the consequences of his words. He directly addressed Ford, her family and those who were offended by the remark.

“I deeply regret what I said to the other person (Lella) in the case, her family, and to everyone who did not like to hear it. It was not my intention to look down upon anyone but I know that one may not write to take away the effects of what we say and that is where I am really sorry. It was never my intention to disrespect anyone but I understand that intentions don’t erase the impact of my words, and for that I am truly sorry,” he added.

The reality show alumnus said the experience has become a moment of reflection, pushing him to be more mindful of how his actions and statements affect others.

“I have reflected on it and I will improve upon it in the future. It is an experience that has been very reflective on my part and feeling regretful everyday. I understand that I have a long way to go and much to evolve, which is why I am determined to make a better and more responsible man in the future,” he said.

Gratitude and moving forward

Moser also thanked those who continued to support him amid the controversy, saying their encouragement helped him remain focused on growth and accountability.

“I also wish to profusely thank all the people who have had faith in my development and the all those who have been supporting me. Your knowledge, support and attitude to find good in people is more to me than you can imagine. I really love the people that will always stand by me as I learn and work with my mistakes and improve myself day by day,” Moser said.