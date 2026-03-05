Bridging faith and diplomacy in the time of Ramadan

As the sun set on 4 March 2026, the Embassy of Malaysia in the Philippines came alive with guests gathering for Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the day-long fast during Ramadan.
Diplomats, Makati City officials, journalists, business leaders and civic figures assembled under the stewardship of Malaysian Ambassador Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, turning the occasion into more than a religious observance. It also served as a demonstration of cultural diplomacy.
As dusk fell, the call to prayer prompted a solemn pause before guests shared the traditional meal marking the end of the fast.
The evening featured a curated spread of Malaysian cuisine, introducing Filipino guests to flavors such as Nasi Hujan Panas, Rendang Ayam, Daing Masak Hitam and Acar Jelatah, along with other regional specialties that reflected Malaysia’s rich culinary heritage.
Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide through fasting, prayer and reflection, is also a season marked by generosity and community.
For many of the non-Muslim attendees, the gathering offered a glimpse into the spiritual significance of the tradition while providing an opportunity for cultural exchange. Conversations flowed easily throughout the evening as guests shared stories and experiences over the meal.
In his address, Ambassador Castelino described Ramadan as a period not only of devotion but also of reflection and compassion.
“Ramadan is not only about fasting from dawn to dusk but also about cultivating empathy, gratitude, and self-discipline. It reminds us of the importance of sharing food and milk with those in need, strengthening social solidarity, and caring for the less fortunate. Joining in iftar also reflects universal values of kindness, generosity, and inclusivity. Ramadan transcends cultural and religious differences,” he said.
The embassy grounds were subtly adorned with elements of Malaysian heritage, creating a setting that was both ceremonial and welcoming.
For many attendees, the gathering underscored how international relations can be strengthened not only through official meetings and agreements but also through shared cultural experiences.
As the evening concluded, the Iftar gathering stood as a reminder that diplomacy often finds its most meaningful expression in moments of genuine human connection.