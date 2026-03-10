Bad weather cancels Siargao flights, over 1,100 passengers affected

Stranded passengers at Siargao Airport received assistance from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) after adverse weather forced the cancellation of several flights on Monday, 9 March.
At least 25 travelers spent the night at the airport’s pre-departure area after flights were canceled due to a low-pressure area affecting parts of Mindanao, compounded by the prevailing Northeast Monsoon.
Airlines announced additional flight cancellations on Tuesday, 10 March, as poor weather conditions continued to disrupt operations.
CAAP said a total of 1,140 passengers were affected by the cancellations involving three airlines.
Cebgo canceled eight flights:
DG6851 (Cebu–Siargao)
DG871 (Siargao–Cebu)
DG6863 (Cebu–Siargao)
DG6864 (Siargao–Cebu)
DG6872 (Davao–Siargao)
DG6850 (Siargao–Cebu)
DG6759 (Clark–Siargao)
DG6760 (Siargao–Clark)
The cancellations affected 577 passengers.
Sunlight Air canceled four flights:
2R 989 (Clark–Siargao)
2R 858 (Siargao–Cebu)
2R 857 (Cebu–Siargao)
2R 990 (Clark–Siargao)
The cancellations affected 247 passengers.
PAL Express canceled four flights:
PR2374 (Cebu–Siargao)
PR2876 (Siargao–Clark)
PR4351 (Cebu–Siargao)
PR4352 (Siargao–Cebu)
These cancellations affected 316 passengers.
CAAP advised passengers to coordinate with their respective airlines for updates on flight schedules, rebooking arrangements and other travel assistance.
The agency said flight operations will resume once weather conditions improve and it is deemed safe to proceed.