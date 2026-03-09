Marcos orders free calls for OFWs in Middle East conflict zones

As part of the rollout, the NTC has called on telecommunications companies to establish free calling stations in selected mall-based business centers.

These stations will allow families in the Philippines to place calls directly to their loved ones in the affected regions.

The NTC stated it will monitor the implementation of the president’s order to ensure all eligible OFWs and their families benefit from the initiative.

Lopez described the move as a reflection of the government’s priority regarding the welfare and peace of mind of Filipino workers abroad during the ongoing regional instability.