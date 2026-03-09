Marcos orders free calls for OFWs in Middle East conflict zones

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the nation’s telecommunications companies to provide free connectivity for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the conflict-stricken Middle East and their families in the Philippines.
The "Libreng Tawag" (Free Call) program covers OFWs stationed in Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. The directive aims to allow workers and their relatives to maintain contact and provide emotional support without the burden of international call, text, or data charges.
National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) commissioner Ella Blanca Lopez said the agency will ensure swift compliance from the country’s three major providers: Globe Telecom, PLDT/Smart, and DITO Telecommunity.
"Through these efforts, we want to ensure that our kababayans can remain connected with their families, offer comfort to one another, and confirm their safety without additional financial burden," Lopez said in a statement Monday.
As part of the rollout, the NTC has called on telecommunications companies to establish free calling stations in selected mall-based business centers.
These stations will allow families in the Philippines to place calls directly to their loved ones in the affected regions.
The NTC stated it will monitor the implementation of the president’s order to ensure all eligible OFWs and their families benefit from the initiative.
Lopez described the move as a reflection of the government’s priority regarding the welfare and peace of mind of Filipino workers abroad during the ongoing regional instability.