PLDT, Smart roll out free calls

Amid escalating tensions in parts of the Middle East, telecommunications companies under the MVP Group are offering free call services to help overseas Filipinos remain in contact with their families.

In a statement, businessman Manny V. Pangilinan said he directed PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications Inc. to make communication as accessible as possible for Filipinos affected by the ongoing conflict in several countries in the region.

“I’m worried about our OFWs. I’ve asked PLDT and Smart to offer free calls for Filipinos in countries affected by the conflict in the Middle East. Details will follow, but the marching order is to make it as easy as possible for our countrymen to reach their loved ones, and vice versa,” Pangilinan said.

Under the initiative, Filipinos in Iran, Israel, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia may place free calls to the Philippines through PLDT’s TinBo app using a Smart Virtual Number.

Subscribers of PLDT, Smart and TNT in the Philippines may also make free calls to family members in the same countries. The offer is valid until March 7, after which the companies will assess whether an extension is warranted based on developments on the ground.

The telecom firms have also activated support hotlines. Overseas Filipinos may contact the Smart crisis hotline, available 24 hours a day and free of charge, at +63288457799 to be connected to relatives in the Philippines. The DMW-OWWA 1348 hotline is likewise accessible through the TinBo app.

Further details and updates will be posted on the companies’ official social media accounts.