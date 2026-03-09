Marcos orders free calls for OFWs in Middle East amid tensions

The President said the initiative aims to help OFWs immediately confirm their safety and maintain contact with loved ones during the uncertain situation in the region.

“Our public telecommunications entities will also set up free call stations in selected business centers located in major malls to help families stay in touch with their loved ones abroad,” Marcos said.

He added that the free call stations will give families in the Philippines an accessible way to communicate with relatives working in the Middle East, especially those who may be worried about the escalating tensions.

“Through these efforts, we want to ensure that our kababayans can remain connected with their families, offer comfort to one another, and confirm their safety without additional financial burden,” the President said.

The Libreng Tawag Program forms part of broader government measures aimed at assisting OFWs in the Middle East, underscoring the administration’s commitment to protecting the welfare and well-being of Filipino workers overseas.