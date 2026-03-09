De Lima blames Duterte camp for flood control kickback claims

Former Justice secretary and Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima on Monday pointed to the camp of former president Rodrigo Duterte as allegedly behind accusations linking her to supposed kickbacks from flood control projects.
De Lima made the claim as she and Catholic priest Fr. Flaviano “Flavie” Villanueva, SVD, filed criminal complaints against lawyer Levito Baligod and 18 alleged former Marines.
The lawmaker said the allegations were part of a coordinated effort by Duterte allies to create confusion amid ongoing political developments.
“Tama po si former Senator Sonny Trillianes, that it could only be the handiwork of the Duterte camp. Tingnan nyo po naging timing kung saan nandyan ‘yung impeachment procedures against the vice president, kung saan nandyan ‘yung mga kaganapan sa ICC (International Criminal Court) na katatapos lang ‘yung confirmation of charges hearing…saka nila nilabas ito. To distract, napaka-klaro po ng agenda na ‘yan. To confuse, to create confusion. Akala nila maraming kakagat. Akala nila maraming maniwiwala. Akala nila ay nakaka-cause ng some instability dito sa atin. ‘Yun po ang nakikita natin, kagagawan na naman ito ng Duterte camp,” De Lima said.
De Lima and Villanueva first filed a cyberlibel complaint before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cybercrime Division in Pasay City against Baligod and the group of alleged former Marines.
They later proceeded to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Manila to file a separate perjury complaint against the 18 individuals.
The respondents named in the complaints include Belnard E. Tube, Rosebert M. Waupan, Benny S. Bulontate, Johnny A. Buduan, Rodante P. Orbillo, Reyneboy O. Julian, Christopher T. Esquivel, George O. Villalon Jr., Romeo Rommel O. Bobares, Gil N. Navidad Jr., Anselmo Taberdo, Joely G. Cadiao, Rommel C. Galapon, Cecilio S. Larroder Jr., Bernard A. Gumban, Crisanie L. Dado, Fidel M. Corpuz and Walter M. Manalansan.
De Lima also denied allegations that she received millions of pesos in cash from former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co.
“Atty. Baligod tried to ‘clarify’ in interviews that it was an oversight and that I supposedly received a paper bag instead of a suitcase. That is still a lie. Whether in a suitcase, a paper bag, or any container, I never received any money,” she said.
Villanueva, a 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee known for running Program Paghilom, which assists families of victims of the Duterte administration’s drug war, said the complaint aims to put an end to what he described as false accusations.
The individuals involved had also claimed that Villanueva was supposedly tapped by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV to speak with officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC), an act they alleged was unlawful.
The accusations stemmed from public interviews and a joint sworn statement submitted before the Office of the Ombudsman by individuals claiming to be former security aides and “bagmen” of Co.
Trillanes and former National Security Adviser Eduardo Año have also filed separate complaints against the 18 individuals and Baligod over the allegations.