De Lima blames Duterte camp for flood control kickback claims

De Lima also denied allegations that she received millions of pesos in cash from former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co.

“Atty. Baligod tried to ‘clarify’ in interviews that it was an oversight and that I supposedly received a paper bag instead of a suitcase. That is still a lie. Whether in a suitcase, a paper bag, or any container, I never received any money,” she said.

Villanueva, a 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee known for running Program Paghilom, which assists families of victims of the Duterte administration’s drug war, said the complaint aims to put an end to what he described as false accusations.

The individuals involved had also claimed that Villanueva was supposedly tapped by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV to speak with officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC), an act they alleged was unlawful.

The accusations stemmed from public interviews and a joint sworn statement submitted before the Office of the Ombudsman by individuals claiming to be former security aides and “bagmen” of Co.

Trillanes and former National Security Adviser Eduardo Año have also filed separate complaints against the 18 individuals and Baligod over the allegations.