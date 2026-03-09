De Lima: Duterte camp behind 18 Marines’ bribery claims for 'distraction'

“Tama po si former senator Sonny Trillanes. It could only be the handiwork of the Duterte camp,” De Lima said shortly after she, together with Father Flavie Villanueva, filed perjury charges against the 18 Marines before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

She lamented the suspicious timing of the claims, saying they emerged shortly after the ICC concluded its confirmation of charges proceedings and amid heightened domestic political tensions.

“Look at the timing, there are impeachment proceedings against the Vice President, and the ICC developments have just happened. Then suddenly this was released,” De Lima said, adding that the move appeared designed to distract the public.

“To distract, napakalinaw ng agenda na ‘yan (the agenda is very clear). To confuse, to create confusion. Akala nila maraming kakagat, akala nila maraming maniniwala (they thought many will bite it, they thought many would believe),” she said.