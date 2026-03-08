Ramos powers to Filipino Elite crown at 5150 Guimaras

Baguio City’s Joshua Ramos boosted his rising triathlon career with a gutsy performance, unleashing a decisive surge in the closing run to outlast fellow national team standouts and capture the Filipino Elite Category crown at the 5150 Triathlon Guimaras on Sunday.

Ramos battled through shifting weather conditions and a demanding championship course to prevail in two hours and 14 minutes over the grueling Olympic-distance test composed of a 1.5km swim, 40km bike, and 10km run.

Early morning rain greeted the athletes before the swim start, but the conditions quickly changed as the rain gave way to searing heat that persisted throughout the bike and run segments, further testing the competitors’ endurance and race strategies.

Ramos, 24, showed both tactical discipline and staying power, posting the fastest run split of 38:50 to secure a convincing two-minute victory over Matthew Hermosa, who clocked 39:07 in the run to finish second overall in 2:16:18.

Kim Remolino settled for third place in 2:23:26.

Remolino initially set the pace, emerging from the water with the fastest swim split of 23:31, but struggled to maintain momentum in the latter stages, clocking 1:15:25 in the bike and 42:33 in the run.

Ramos exited the swim in second with a 23:35 clocking, while Hermosa followed closely in 23:36, setting the stage for a spirited duel among the elite contenders.

As Remolino faded, Ramos asserted control during the bike leg, clocking 1:09:32 to open a decisive gap over Hermosa, who registered 1:11:28.

Still, Ramos saved his strongest push for the final stage, unleashing everything he had left to dominate the closing run and add another major title to his growing trophy collection.