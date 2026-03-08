Ramos powers to Filipino Elite crown at 5150 Guimaras

Baguio City’s Joshua Ramos boosted his rising triathlon career with a gutsy performance, unleashing a decisive surge in the closing run to outlast fellow national team standouts and capture the Filipino Elite Category crown at the 5150 Triathlon Guimaras on Sunday.
Ramos battled through shifting weather conditions and a demanding championship course to prevail in two hours and 14 minutes over the grueling Olympic-distance test composed of a 1.5km swim, 40km bike, and 10km run.
Early morning rain greeted the athletes before the swim start, but the conditions quickly changed as the rain gave way to searing heat that persisted throughout the bike and run segments, further testing the competitors’ endurance and race strategies.
Ramos, 24, showed both tactical discipline and staying power, posting the fastest run split of 38:50 to secure a convincing two-minute victory over Matthew Hermosa, who clocked 39:07 in the run to finish second overall in 2:16:18.
Kim Remolino settled for third place in 2:23:26.
Remolino initially set the pace, emerging from the water with the fastest swim split of 23:31, but struggled to maintain momentum in the latter stages, clocking 1:15:25 in the bike and 42:33 in the run.
Ramos exited the swim in second with a 23:35 clocking, while Hermosa followed closely in 23:36, setting the stage for a spirited duel among the elite contenders.
As Remolino faded, Ramos asserted control during the bike leg, clocking 1:09:32 to open a decisive gap over Hermosa, who registered 1:11:28.
Still, Ramos saved his strongest push for the final stage, unleashing everything he had left to dominate the closing run and add another major title to his growing trophy collection.
The victory carried extra significance as the Filipino Elite division, backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, also served as a platform to inspire aspiring triathletes eager to follow the footsteps of the country’s top endurance athletes.
“It feels great. It’s always an honor to race alongside them,” Ramos said.
“The course was really challenging, but I enjoyed it.”
On the women’s side, Erika Burgos raced unopposed in the Filipino Elite category, posting an impressive 2:36:30 clocking.
Aside from the trophies and the bragging rights of becoming the first 5150 Guimaras champions, Ramos and Burgos also received P10,000 each from the organizing Sunrise Events Inc.
Ramos said the race conditions added another layer of difficulty.
“It was raining before the start and the current was a bit stronger during the swim. It was also windy on the bike and there were some tough climbs, but I just stayed relaxed and took advantage of the tailwind. Since I come from Baguio City, the climbs weren’t that difficult for me – it was actually fun,” he added.
Despite pushing hard on the bike, Ramos admitted he wasn’t sure how much he had left for the final leg.
“I wasn’t sure how much run legs I still had because I thought I spent most of it on the bike. But after the first few kilometers, I started feeling good and just went for the finish,” he said.
Ramos also welcomed the challenge of racing against his fellow national team members.
“I’d like to invite the other members of the national team to join these races because the dynamics here are really different. They never make the race easy, so it was a really challenging race for me,” said Ramos, who is set to compete in the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao in two weeks.
The race also marked Guimaras’ first staging of a major multi-sport competition and officially opened the 2026 triathlon season. The event also launched the first 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, a four-leg circuit that will bring Olympic-distance racing to some of the country’s most scenic island destinations.