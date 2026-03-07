5150 Guimaras sparks Phl Islands series

The race for early-season triathlon glory fires off in the island province of Guimaras Sunday as the globally recognized 5150 Triathlon Series makes its debut at Playa de Paraiso in San Lorenzo, launching the Philippines’ 2026 endurance racing calendar under what promises to be a demanding mix of heat, hills and high-level competition.

The Olympic-distance test — a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run — headlines the event, drawing elite competitors, including the country’s elite U23 triathletes, and age-group racers eager to open their campaigns strong while navigating Guimaras’ rolling terrain and coastal winds.

Athletes from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Guam, India, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the US are set to compete, adding international flavor to the blue-ribbon race and reinforcing the growing global reach of IRONMAN-branded competitions in the Philippines.

The racing weekend also welcomes newcomers through the Sunrise Sprint event — a shorter 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run — offering first-timers and recreational athletes a chance to experience the thrill of multi-sport racing in the Philippines’ mango capital.

Relay competitions in the men’s, women’s and mixed divisions will likewise highlight some of the country’s top triathlon clubs.

The 5150 Guimaras also serves as the official kickoff of the 2026 IRONMAN season in the Philippines, setting the tone for a packed calendar that will test both seasoned campaigners and emerging endurance athletes.

Beyond the competition itself, the event marks the launch of the first 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, a four-leg circuit that will bring Olympic-distance racing to some of the country’s most scenic island destinations.

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc., the series forms part of the National Sports Tourism-Inter Agency Council’s initiative to elevate the Philippines as a premier global venue for endurance sports with support from Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority.

The Philippine Sports Commission is spearheading the effort, emphasizing that world-class races staged in spectacular natural settings can strengthen both the country’s sporting reputation and tourism appeal.

After Guimaras, the circuit moves south to Camiguin on 3 May, marking the island-province’s first time to host an event of this scale as part of Gov. XJ Romualdo’s “Isles Be There Campaign.”

Bohol follows on 12 July with Sun Life backing the milestone 10th staging of the 5150 race, a long-standing favorite on the triathlon circuit known for strong community support and consistent participation.

The Island Triathlon series will wrap up on 20 September at Samal Island in Davao City, which hosts the finale after a successful debut last year highlighted by smooth highways, white-sand beaches and enthusiastic local backing.

In Guimaras, competitors will dive into calm blue waters before tackling the rolling countryside along the Guimaras Circumferential Road, passing scenic coastal stretches and local landmarks including the Guimaras Museum.

The race then culminates near the Provincial Capitol Grounds, where the closing run leg could become a true test of endurance as athletes battle not only fatigue but also the punishing heat and humidity typical of the island at this time of year.