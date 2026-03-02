Elite U23 stars lead charge in Guimaras

The country’s rising triathlon stars take center stage as Filipino elite standouts Erika Burgos, Joshua Ramos, Kim Remolino and Matthew Hermosa headline the inaugural 5150 Triathlon Guimaras set this Sunday in Guimaras Island in Western Visayas.

Members of the national elite U23 team, the four young aces will spearhead a stellar field in the Olympic-distance race — a grueling 1.5km swim, 40km bike, and 10km run — across a newly mapped championship course designed to test both strategy and stamina.

More than just title contenders, Burgos, Ramos, Remolino and Hermosa represent the future of Philippine triathlon. Their presence is expected to ignite a highly competitive Filipino Elite division while serving as inspiration to budding triathletes eager to follow in their footsteps.

Backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, the elite category underscores the government’s sustained push to develop both grassroots and high-performance sports. The event also enjoys support from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority and the National Sports Tourism-Interagency Council, reinforcing the country’s drive to blend sporting excellence with tourism promotion.

International participation further boosts the event’s stature, with athletes from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Guam, India, Ireland, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom competing across age-group divisions from 16 to 69. The wide representation reflects the sport’s surging popularity and the island’s growing appeal as a race destination.

Adding excitement to race weekend is the Sunrise Sprint (S2) Guimaras — a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run — tailored for newcomers and speed-focused racers seeking a fast, furious challenge without the full Olympic-distance grind.

Relay competitions in the men’s, women’s and mixed divisions will also showcase some of the country’s top triathlon clubs.

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc. in partnership with the Province of Guimaras, the 5150 Triathlon marks a major milestone in the island’s ascent as a triathlon and endurance sports hub — blending elite competition, grassroots participation and tourism-driven growth into one landmark sporting celebration.

With full support from the Provincial Government and local stakeholders, 5150 Guimaras is poised to deliver a safe, electric and community-driven spectacle — one that could cement the island’s status as the country’s next premier endurance racing hub.

The course itself promises no easy victories. The swim start unfolds at the scenic Playa de Paraiso on the island’s eastern coast. From there, athletes face undulating bike and run routes that demand tactical discipline and sustained power — terrain that could separate contenders from pretenders.