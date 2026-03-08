SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
QC gov't leads relief efforts for residents affected by massive fire

OFFICIALS from the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division conducting health checkups on Barangay Pinyahan residents residing in evacuation centers in Quezon City.
Efforts to assist families that were displaced in the Task Force Bravo fire that destroyed a residential area along NIA Road in Quezon City on March 6 were maintained this Sunday.

The city government had carried out various relief efforts through its different agencies to provide household essentials for displaced individuals currently residing in designated evacuation centers.

A total of seven facilities around the area were converted to temporary shelters with a total tally of 6,020 individuals comprising 1,926 families based on the most recent report from the local government unit.

Each of the evacuation sites were stationed with officials from the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division to treat injured residents and probe viral diseases such as dengue and measles.

Authorities from the Bureau of Fire Protection have yet to release their official report on the actual cause of the incident but rumors on social media claim that the fire was from an air conditioning unit that was left running unattended.

The BFP also noted yesterday that it had tallied one casualty as a result of the incident with an individual suffering a heart attack.

The city’s LGU also called on people to donate new and used clothes, hygiene kits, food packs, and other essentials to the Social Services Development Department in each of the seven sites.

Quezon City

