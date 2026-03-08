Pure heart as Santos, Pingris rock PBA All-Star
CANDON, Ilocos Sur --- Arwind Santos and Marc Pingris still have that intensity and competitive spirit in them even though they are no longer suiting up for teams in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).
Even in their mid-40s, the members of the PBA Greatest Players showcased their vintage forms as reinforcements during the Rookies/Sophomores vs Juniors (Blitz Game) event of the PBA Season 50 All-Star Weekend festivities here.
Banging bodies, displaying their signature moves and even keeping pace with younger rising stars proved that the fire inside Santos and Pingris has remained blazing even after years removed from action in Asia’s first play-for-pay cage league.
They even went at each other in several plays, but it was Santos’ Rookies/Sophomores squad that prevailed, 154-150, in an entertaining clash at the Candon City Arena Friday night.
“Arwind and I were just having fun,” said Pingris, who had six points, five rebounds and two assists in 12 and a half minutes of action.
“We just want to show the young ones that even at our age, when it comes to basketball, we’re serious. Hopefully, they’d adapt that mentality,” added the 44-year-old forward, who remains in tip-top shape playing for Binan in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.
Former PBA Most Valuable Player Santos, also 44, stepped up for his team, scoring 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting including a pair of treys. He also grabbed eight rebounds with two assists in 14 minutes of play.
“I really enjoyed it. I really miss the PBA All-Star and the PBA,” Santos said.
He also shared that he was supposed to fly to China with his family, but when PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial invited him to join the festivities, he immediately moved their flight schedule and drove north.
“I tried to get in shape and in competitive condition because I want to show to the young ones that I can still compete,” Santos said.
The nine-time PBA champion cherished his moments back on court playing alongside fellow legend Willie Miller against the tandem of Pingris and Ranidel De Ocampo.
“Ping and I are really like that. We’re friends outside, but when it comes to playing, it’s really a battle. They also want to win,” Santos said of his match up with Pingris.
“Willie Miller and I went not to take pictures and go on a vacation. We want to win. That’s what I told the kids so that’s why all our players gave a good performance. All of them are contributing and willing to listen,” he added.
Santos is still active playing in the MPBL but is open to a possible PBA return if given a chance.
“They told me, I still have it. But I told them if I’m going back I don’t want to just sit on the bench and just cheer. I want to play. I don’t want to be there as a cheerleader. But I’m open,” he said.
Santos last suited up for NorthPort back in 2023.