Pure heart as Santos, Pingris rock PBA All-Star

CANDON, Ilocos Sur --- Arwind Santos and Marc Pingris still have that intensity and competitive spirit in them even though they are no longer suiting up for teams in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Even in their mid-40s, the members of the PBA Greatest Players showcased their vintage forms as reinforcements during the Rookies/Sophomores vs Juniors (Blitz Game) event of the PBA Season 50 All-Star Weekend festivities here.

Banging bodies, displaying their signature moves and even keeping pace with younger rising stars proved that the fire inside Santos and Pingris has remained blazing even after years removed from action in Asia’s first play-for-pay cage league.

They even went at each other in several plays, but it was Santos’ Rookies/Sophomores squad that prevailed, 154-150, in an entertaining clash at the Candon City Arena Friday night.