PBA greats thrilled to face youngsters

CANDON CITY — Action in the exciting showdown between young rising stars gets an added spice with the inclusion of league legends in the Season 50 edition of the annual Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) ArenaPlus All-Star weekend festivities.

Retired greats Ranidel de Ocampo, Willie Miller, Arwind Santos and Marc Pingris will be lacing up their sneakers once again as guest players in the Rookies/Sophomores vs Juniors (Blitz Game) today at the Candon City Arena.

Game time is set at 7 p.m. following the 5:30 p.m. kickoff Skills Event featuring the obstacle challenge for big men and guards as well as the three-point shootout.

Miller and Santos will team up for the freshman and second year squad while the De Ocampo and Marc Pingris tandem will reinforce the juniors as announced during the All-Star press conference led by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and Candon Mayor Eric Singson Thursday at the Van Gogh Hotel.

“It’s just feels great to be included in the game. Actually, it happened to us before playing with retired legends back when we were still playing. This time, we’re the old ones. So, it’s our turn to guide the younger players. We’ll be like the assistant coaches inside the court,” said Miller, a nine-time All-Star whose last appearance in the festivities was back in 2011.

Also a nine-time All-Star, De Ocampo was quick to give his nod when asked to participate.

“The last time I played in an All-Star was in 2017. But although it’s been a long time since we played in the All-Star, the basketball in us remains. We still play in exhibition games for our fans, now we’re doing it for the PBA,” he said.

Blackwater’s Sedrick Barefield leads the Rookies/Sophomore coached by Dayong Mendoza.

Joining Barefield are Barangay Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos and Sonny Estil, Converge’s Justine Baltazar and Juan Gomez de Liaño, Phoenix’s Kai Ballungay and Evan Nelle, Magnolia’s Jerom Lastimosa, Terrafirma’s Mark Nonoy, Rain or Shine’s Felix Lemetti-Pangilinan and Mike Malonzo, the NLEX trio of Brandon Ramirez, Xyrus Torres and Jonel Policarpio, and Blackwater’s Dalph Panopio.

Phoenix’s Ricci Rivero banners the Juniors team, handled by Sandy Arespacochaga, along with Adrian Nocum of Rain or Shine.

Rivero’s teammate Kenneth Tuffin, Ginebra’s Ralph Cu, Meralco’s Brandon Bates, Blackwater’s Christian David, TNT’s Kim Aurin and Henry Galinato, Titan Ultra’s Fran Yu, Cade Flores and King Caralipio, and NLEX’s Schonny Winston and Dominic Fajardo.