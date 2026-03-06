South All-Stars parading nine players

CANDON, Ilocos Sur — Competition and entertainment will remain high despite some key absences in the centerpiece North vs South event of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Arena Plus All-Star Game tomorrow at the Candon City Arena.

Commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed that TNT’s RR Pogoy, Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson and San Miguel Beer’s Jericho Cruz won’t be able to see action in the much-anticipated battle of the league’s brightest stars in the return of the annual festivities after a year of hiatus.

“They’ve informed me that they won’t be able to participate. We understand that they’re dealing with injuries. Unfortunately, we can’t do some last-minute replacements,” Marcial said.

The three are assigned to represent the South All-Stars, reducing the Chot Reyes-mentored squad to just nine players.

Pogoy is dealing with a hamstring injury that has been bothering him since the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

Thompson and Cruz, on the other hand, recently suited up for Gilas Pilipinas and Guam, respectively, in the second window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Thompson was voted by fans as a starter while Pogoy and Cruz were picked as reserves by the coaches for the South All-Stars.

Injured Zav Lucero of Magnolia has been replaced by Rain or Shine’s Gian Mamuyac in the North All-Stars, which will parade a full lineup.

Despite the absences, Marcial assured fans of high-caliber action and with both teams taking the All-Star classic seriously.

In fact, Candon City Mayor Eric Singson jacked up the winning team’s cash prize to P250,000 to raise the stakes in the competition.

“Teams always take this All-Star Game seriously. In fact, in the last North and South Games, the North has owned South’s numbers. Let’s see if the South All-Stars will get payback this time,” Marcial said.

Also playing for the North side are Japeth Aguilar, Calvin Abueva, Juan Gomez De Liano, CJ Perez, Stephen Holt, Justine Baltazar, Adrian Nocum, Chris Newsome, CJ Cansino, Justin Arana and Don Trollano.

The South All-Stars also have big man June Mar Fajardo, RJ Abarrientos, Calvin Oftana, Robert Bolick, JB Bahio, Leonard Santillan, Alec Stockton, Caelan Tiongson and Rey Nambatac.

As a new innovation, the league will also implement a “blitz three rule” where a basket made within seven seconds after regaining possession will count as a three-pointer.

The last All-Star Game held in Bacolod two years ago ended in a 140-140 draw in a dramatic finish that saw Team Mark (Barroca) complete a comeback over Team Japeth (Aguilar) when Bolick completed a five-point play — nailing a four-pointer and draining his bonus shot.

Meanwhile, the Skills event (obstacle challenge and three-point shootout) as well as the Blitz Game (Rookies/Sophomores vs. Juniors) are being played as of press time.