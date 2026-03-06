Over P400K shabu seized in Parañaque buy-bust

The Parañaque City Police Station neutralized two drug suspects, including a newly identified high-value individual, during a buy-bust operation early Friday morning.

‎The suspects, identified by the aliases Jero, 21, newly identified high-value individual; and DJ, 22, listed as street-level individual, both residents of Taguig City, were apprehended around 1:40 a.m. at Sitio Pag-Asa, Barangay Sun Valley, Parañaque City.

‎

‎During the sting, undercover operatives purchased a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu from the suspects.

‎

‎A search of the suspects and the immediate area yielded three additional plastic sachets of suspected shabu, a silver iPhone, a black coin purse, a driver's license, and P850 in recovered cash.

Operatives also seized a red Honda PCX motorcycle used by the suspects. The buy-bust money used in the operation consisted of one genuine P1,000 bill integrated with nine pieces of P1,000 boodle money.

‎

‎The total estimated weight of the confiscated illegal drugs is approximately 65 grams, with a standard drug price of P442,000.

‎

The suspects are currently being held at the Parañaque City Police Station custodial facility. They face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.