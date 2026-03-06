Over P400K shabu seized in Parañaque buy-bust
The Parañaque City Police Station neutralized two drug suspects, including a newly identified high-value individual, during a buy-bust operation early Friday morning.
The suspects, identified by the aliases Jero, 21, newly identified high-value individual; and DJ, 22, listed as street-level individual, both residents of Taguig City, were apprehended around 1:40 a.m. at Sitio Pag-Asa, Barangay Sun Valley, Parañaque City.
During the sting, undercover operatives purchased a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu from the suspects.
A search of the suspects and the immediate area yielded three additional plastic sachets of suspected shabu, a silver iPhone, a black coin purse, a driver's license, and P850 in recovered cash.
Operatives also seized a red Honda PCX motorcycle used by the suspects. The buy-bust money used in the operation consisted of one genuine P1,000 bill integrated with nine pieces of P1,000 boodle money.
The total estimated weight of the confiscated illegal drugs is approximately 65 grams, with a standard drug price of P442,000.
The suspects are currently being held at the Parañaque City Police Station custodial facility. They face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.