Arron Villaflor opens up on controversies, charts his next chapter

Actor and Tarlac 2nd District board member Arron Villaflor is choosing composure over controversy as he confronts recent allegations circulating online.

During an interview on February 27 held ahead of the press conference for the upcoming action-drama Pater Noster, Villaflor addressed the rumors surrounding him, describing the situation as something he has learned to navigate with resilience.

Rather than reacting emotionally, the actor-politician said he views such attacks as part of the realities of public life, particularly in politics.

“OK ’yan, nakakatulong sa akin. Alam mo sa panahon ngayon, you can’t dictate what you want to a person. Ako, I really believe nobody else would help you but yourself,” he said.

Villaflor acknowledged that controversies and accusations are not uncommon in the political arena, explaining that how one responds ultimately defines the outcome.

“Ay naku, napakadami po [ng smear campaign]. It’s part of the political industry, so depende sa iyo on how you’re gonna react.”

The actor also dismissed claims that he was involved in any explicit video scandal. According to him, the clips being circulated online appear to be scenes taken from projects he previously worked on under the VMX platform.

"'Sabi, 'Arron, meron ka daw scandal.' Sabi ko, pakita niyo sa akin. Lahat ng pinapakita nila came from VMX projects," he reasoned.

Shortly after the interview, alleged videos showing Villaflor with two women began circulating online. As of writing, the actor has not released a new statement regarding the footage.

Despite the controversies, Villaflor made it clear that he intends to continue acting while also focusing on projects that reflect a new direction for his career. Having previously taken on daring roles, he now plans to move away from such material.

“No more sexy roles, galing na tayo diyan. I’ve been doing those things for almost two years, three years… Hindi na siya tulad nang dati. It’s not easy compared before. Right now, I have to choose my work,” he stressed.

Villaflor is set to headline the action-drama Pater Noster, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 25.

For the actor-politician, the film marks not just another project, but a moment to refocus on the craft that first introduced him to audiences—this time with a clearer sense of direction amid the noise of public scrutiny.