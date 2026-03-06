Año warns of recruitment efforts amid espionage bust

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año warned Friday that foreign intelligence services are actively attempting to recruit government insiders, even as the military ruled out the need for new loyalty checks following the recent disruption of a spy network.

In an interview following a forum in Makati, Año confirmed that while a specific espionage operation has been terminated, investigations are ongoing to determine if other government agencies were compromised.

However, he declined to name specific offices but assured the public that authorities are monitoring the situation.

“The threat of espionage is always there,” Año said. “They always make an effort to recruit sources and insiders in our government.”

Año cited that recruitment often begins with seemingly legitimate job offers that eventually draw individuals into illicit activities. He urged government employees to remain vigilant and report suspicious approaches to their superiors.

“That’s where it will start until you reach a situation where you are already a spy, and you become a traitor to our country,” he added.

According to the national security adviser, the information obtained in the recently uncovered case was sensitive — including internal discussions and operational schedules for resupply missions — but did not include “top-secret” material. He emphasized that the incident did not cause significant damage to national security.

Meantime, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) issued a separate statement Friday clarifying that it has no plans to implement additional lifestyle or loyalty checks. The military said its existing security vetting and counterintelligence measures are sufficient and were, in fact, responsible for uncovering the foreign-led activities.

“At this time, there is no directive” for new checks, the AFP said. “The individuals involved are cooperating with investigators, and the matter is being addressed through lawful processes.”

The probe comes as the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China denied any involvement in espionage cases, dismissing the reports as “China threat” narratives.

While Año declined to comment directly on the embassy’s statement, he noted that intelligence operations are often controlled by ministries in Beijing and bypass diplomatic channels.