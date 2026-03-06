34 stranded OFWs from Dubai arrive safely in Philippines

Thirty-four overseas Filipino workers stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have safely returned to the Philippines, government officials said Friday.
The workers already had airline tickets as many were scheduled to go home for vacation, while others were coming from different Gulf countries and were using Dubai as a connecting flight.
Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac led the welcome for the OFWs upon their arrival.
Representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the medical team of New NAIA Infrastructure Corp., and the Bureau of Quarantine also assisted the returning workers.
Authorities said the stranded OFWs were immediately provided assistance in accordance with the instructions of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
Earlier, on Thursday, 4 March, a total of 299 Filipinos affected by the escalating tensions in the Middle East also returned home.
Most were tourists who had been stranded abroad, while 23 were overseas Filipino workers and their children.
They arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City from Dubai via Emirates Airlines Flight 336.
Officials said some of the returning Filipinos went home for safety reasons as advised by their employers, while others had completed their contracts or decided to return permanently for personal reasons.
Meanwhile, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration earlier said nearly 2,000 Filipinos in nine countries in the Middle East are seeking repatriation amid the ongoing regional tensions.