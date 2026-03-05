Pinoys return home as Gulf war escalates

“We are also very thankful to Emirates and to the UAE government for taking care of you and preparing the flight to Manila as we continue to provide support,” he said.

The returnees received financial assistance from the DMW Aksyon Fund, as well as accommodations and transport services from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). The Department of Health provided medical assistance, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development extended psychosocial support.

The OWWA earlier said that more than 1,000 OFWs have expressed their intention to return to the Philippines as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

Largely normal

Despite the conflict, however, some Filipino workers in the region said daily life remained largely normal, although the authorities were closely monitoring the situation.

During Thursday’s episode of the Daily Tribune digital program Usapang OFW, Filipinos in Dubai, Qatar and Saudi Arabia described the situation as cautious but steady.

In Dubai, Asiyah Monjardin said residents follow government advisories but are not confined indoors. “We are safe… even if we hear explosions or blasts, those are just the impacts from intercepting drones and missiles,” she said.

In Doha, Qatar, OFW and vlogger Joel Balledo said residents felt the impact of intercepted drones and missiles but continued to carry on with daily life.

“On the first day it was a bit quiet, but by night there were many drones and missiles, so I became scared for my children because they were frightened as well and we could really feel the pounding on the doors and walls,” he said.