Pinoys return home as Gulf war escalates

A total of 299 Filipinos affected by the escalating conflict in the Middle East returned safely to the country on Thursday, as fresh Israeli strikes against Iran widened the war across the region.
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said 23 of the returnees were overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) accompanied by two children. They arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 from Dubai aboard Emirates Airlines Flight 336.
Some returned to the Philippines on the advice of their employers, while others had completed their contracts or decided to return home permanently for personal reasons.
Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac welcomed the returnees and assured them of government assistance.
“We are also very thankful to Emirates and to the UAE government for taking care of you and preparing the flight to Manila as we continue to provide support,” he said.
The returnees received financial assistance from the DMW Aksyon Fund, as well as accommodations and transport services from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). The Department of Health provided medical assistance, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development extended psychosocial support.
The OWWA earlier said that more than 1,000 OFWs have expressed their intention to return to the Philippines as tensions escalate in the Middle East.
Largely normal
Despite the conflict, however, some Filipino workers in the region said daily life remained largely normal, although the authorities were closely monitoring the situation.
During Thursday’s episode of the Daily Tribune digital program Usapang OFW, Filipinos in Dubai, Qatar and Saudi Arabia described the situation as cautious but steady.
In Dubai, Asiyah Monjardin said residents follow government advisories but are not confined indoors. “We are safe… even if we hear explosions or blasts, those are just the impacts from intercepting drones and missiles,” she said.
In Doha, Qatar, OFW and vlogger Joel Balledo said residents felt the impact of intercepted drones and missiles but continued to carry on with daily life.
“On the first day it was a bit quiet, but by night there were many drones and missiles, so I became scared for my children because they were frightened as well and we could really feel the pounding on the doors and walls,” he said.
1,000 killed
Meanwhile, Israeli forces launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran on Thursday as the war expanded across the Middle East.
Explosions were reported in Tehran and Doha as Iran stepped up missile and drone attacks on Gulf nations, including Qatar and Bahrain.
The conflict began last weekend when the United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes and drawing several countries into the confrontation.
Iranian state media said more than 1,000 military personnel and civilians have been killed since the fighting began, though the figures could not be independently verified.
The war has disrupted global energy markets and shipping routes, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz through which about one-fifth of the world’s crude oil supply passes.