Perverted reasoning

Control yourself, Mr. ‘Honorable!’

Let’s start with a basic truth: people fantasize. Men do. Women do. Attraction is biological. Mammals are wired for it. That’s science.

But biology is not an excuse for behavior.

Representative Bong Suntay defended his remark during a House Committee on Justice hearing by saying that imagining something is not illegal. Maybe not. But legality is not the standard for public conduct. Decency is.

There are things adults keep to themselves. Fantasies belong in private conversations with your partner or among close friends. Not in a congressional hearing discussing something as serious as the impeachment of the Vice President.

Public office demands discipline.

Men are capable of attraction without turning it into disrespect. Especially in a room where the country expects seriousness from the people it calls “honorable.”

And let’s not forget who Suntay is. A congressman. A husband. A father.

A real man respects women. A real man controls his urges. A real man focuses on his family, his wife and his children, if he has them.

And if you have a partner or a wife, a man makes pretty damn sure he satisfies his woman in bed. — Carl Magadia