In a society where women still struggle for equality and respect, men often find it difficult to comprehend the shared humanity that binds us all.

At least Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay did not try to be pretentious when he shared his inner carnal thoughts in public. However, stating this in the halls of Congress during a livestreamed hearing was in poor taste.

While the nation grapples with serious political issues, including impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, it is nothing short of appalling that a sitting member of Congress would choose to use his platform to objectify and trivialize women.

Suntay’s remarks about actress Anne Curtis were not only out of line but also entirely insensitive to the context. As a lawmaker representing the people of Quezon City and maintaining the dignity of his position, he chose to engage in what he claimed were merely imaginative expressions and not “sexual” in nature. Such a weak defense does little to alleviate the disrespect inherent in his words.

Suntay fails to recognize that the issue is not merely personal; it embodies a wider culture of misogyny that pervades our institutions. He chose to shift the conversation to his fantasies about Anne Curtis rather than engage in substantive dialogue about the impeachment and political accountability.

Suntay’s behavior was not just unbecoming; it is dangerous. It perpetuates the notion that women are fair game for objectification, even in political discussions.

It was Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora who swiftly moved to have Suntay’s remarks stricken from the hearing record, even as we celebrate National Women’s Month.

Why are most Quezon City lawmakers letting us down? It is particularly distressing that Suntay, in his defense, referred to the censure of his comments as a “dangerous precedent.” Such a poor choice of words, given the clumsiness of his statement.

The committee chairperson, Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro, rightly pointed out that if the committee’s members found Suntay’s statements offensive, that alone should serve as a red flag. This isn’t just about one remark; it is about the underlying attitudes that shape how women are viewed and treated in the political sphere.

The duty falls not just on those who make inappropriate remarks, but also on their peers to firmly call out such behavior and encourage respectful, meaningful conversation.

It’s time for accountability, respect, and a firm commitment to gender equality. If our representatives cannot uphold these basic tenets, how can we expect the nation at large to move toward a more just and equitable society?

Public officials should keep their fantasies and ambitions to themselves and act prudently while serving the people. They should stop playing coy when called out and apologize for their misbehavior instead.

This is not just about one remark; it’s about changing the culture that produces such remarks.

Interestingly, netizens were having a field day on social media shortly after the impeachment hearing, reprising Anne Curtis’ iconic line in the movie “The Gifted”: “Pinanganak kang bobo, lalaki kang bobo, mamamatay kang bobo.”

