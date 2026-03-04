Palace urges respect in public discourse amid viral ‘analogy’

Malacañang and a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday denounced Quezon City Representative Bong Suntay for “sexist” and “unparliamentary” remarks objectifying actress Anne Curtis during a formal House hearing.

The controversy began Tuesday during a House Committee on Justice hearing on impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte. Suntay, a deputy minority leader, attempted to illustrate that “imagination” is not a crime by describing a hypothetical encounter with Curtis at a hotel.

“I saw Anne Curtis, she is so beautiful. You know, there was a desire inside me... I imagined what could happen,” Suntay said during the recorded proceedings. “But of course, that was just until the imagination. I probably can’t be sued for what I imagined.”

The remarks, made during the start of Women’s Month, drew a swift rebuke from the Palace. Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said women must not be reduced to “subjects of sexualized fantasies disguised as compliments.”

“Let us end the culture of objectifying women,” Castro said. “Women are to be guided, uplifted and respected, not made subjects of lewd fantasies to be boasted about in public.”

In the House, Representative Ann Matibag of Laguna slammed the comments as blatantly sexist and embarrassing. Speaking for the Committee on Women and Gender Equality, Matibag called for “zero tolerance for misogyny,” noting that public office demands a level of professionalism that precludes such “jokes.”

Assistant Majority Leader Zia Alonto Adiong added that while the comments might not be illegal, the choice of language was “inappropriate and to some extent unparliamentary.” Rep. Perci Cendaña of the Akbayan Partylist urged Suntay to voluntarily undergo gender sensitivity training.

Meantime, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also issued a stinging rebuke, pointing out that Suntay was the majority floor leader when the city passed its “Bawal Bastos” Ordinance in 2016, which prohibits demeaning public remarks.

Suntay initially defended his statement during the hearing, insisting there was “nothing sexual” or “immoral” in his words. However, by Wednesday afternoon, he issued a formal apology to Curtis and those offended.

“While there may be some who found the analogy in bad taste... there was no malice in my intent,” Suntay told reporters. “To Ms. Anne Curtis, if she was offended by what was said, I repeat there was no malice intended, and I ask for her forgiveness.”

The actress’ sister, Jasmine Curtis-Smith and several other House colleagues, joined the growing chorus of critics, noting that the analogy undermined efforts to create safe spaces for women in government institutions.