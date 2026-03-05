Curlee Discaya hospitalized following medical appeal

Detained government contractor Curlee Discaya temporarily left his detention cell in the Senate due to frozen shoulder, but was immediately brought back after an MRI scan, Senate President Tito Sotto confirmed Thursday.

“I was told he underwent an MRI for frozen shoulder because it was painful. He was only in and out of the hospital,” Sotto told reporters.

Discaya earlier sought Sotto’s approval to leave the Senate for a medical checkup, citing his alleged deteriorating health.

In a 28 February letter obtained by DAILY TRIBUNE, Discaya also allegedly suffers from difficulty in breathing, especially at night, causing him pain and anxiety that has led to sleepless nights.