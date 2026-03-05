Detained contractor Discaya briefly leaves Senate for MRI, brought back shortly

Sarah skipped the Senate hearing into the alleged corruption scheme involving flood control projects, citing health issues. She is now detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail in Cebu on separate charges of graft and malversation of public funds.

The couple is under investigation as two of the contractors allegedly involved in a series of controversial flood control projects, some of which were found to be substandard or “ghost” projects.

Curlee earlier challenged his continued detention before a Pasay court, accusing the Senate of grave abuse of discretion and arguing that his indefinite detention was unlawful.

However, the court last month upheld the authority of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to detain resource persons who testify falsely or evasively during legislative inquiries.

The court ruled that Discaya’s conduct “falls squarely” within the grounds that justify the Senate’s exercise of its contempt power.

“His continued detention, therefore, rests on solid constitutional and jurisprudential ground,” the court said. “The integrity of legislative investigations depends fundamentally on the candor of resource persons.”

"A person who provides inconsistent or misleading information before a legislative committee — whatever his or her reasons — undermines the very inquiry that he or she purports to support,” it added.