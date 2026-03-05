SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Curlee Discaya rushed to hospital

PACIFICO “Curlee” Discaya II seeks urgent medical attention after months in Senate detention.
Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II, the contractor held in Senate detention for nearly six months, was rushed Thursday to San Juan De Dios Hospital, days after submitting a handwritten appeal to Senate President Vicente Sotto III requesting urgent medical attention.

In a letter dated 28 February, Discaya said he has been suffering from frozen shoulders and difficulty breathing, particularly at night. He added that the persistent pain has caused significant anxiety and sleeplessness.

The letter was addressed to Sotto through the office of Senate President Pro-tempore Panfilo Lacson, the committee chairman.

“I fear that my condition may worsen without proper medical attention,” Discaya wrote, adding that his request was made for “survival and dignity.”

A relative of Discaya, speaking on condition of anonymity, said neither Sotto nor Lacson has responded to the request. Discaya had previously instructed his lawyers to submit a plea for a medical check-up, dated 25 February, but received no reply, prompting him to send a personal handwritten letter.

Discaya was cited for contempt during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing in September and has remained in detention since then.

