Muntinlupa mayor pushes AI fire detection, free bike parking

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon has formally endorsed seven key legislative measures to the Sangguniang Panlungsod, targeting a broad range of urban improvements including sustainable transportation, artificial intelligence in disaster response, and expanded social services for indigent residents.

The legislative package stresses environmental sustainability through the proposed Free Bicycle Parking Ordinance.

This measure would mandate that malls, schools, commercial centers and government offices provide secure, no-cost parking for cyclists to encourage green mobility across the city.

In a similar push for urban innovation, the mayor endorsed a research partnership with the national government to develop an AI-driven fire detection system. Funded by an innovation grant, the project aims to utilize artificial intelligence to sharpen the city’s disaster response and urban safety protocols.

Biazon also prioritized social welfare and inclusivity by moving to institutionalize various disability rights observances.

The proposed ordinance seeks to ensure that programs for persons with disabilities are permanent fixtures in the city’s calendar, promoting long-term dignity and equal participation.

This focus on vulnerable sectors extends to the city’s elderly, as Biazon pushed for a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Social Welfare and Development-National Capital Region.