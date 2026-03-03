Lunar night of legacy: A celebration at CGHMC

Pasay glowed in red and gold on 24 February, 2026, welcoming an evening where tradition and community intertwined.
The Filipino-Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association and the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center orchestrated their annual Chinese New Year Thanksgiving Dinner, a gathering that transformed the space into a lively celebration of culture, service, care and Filipino hospitality.
The room was filled with familiar faces from Philippine politics and governance. Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senator Bong Go, former Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Manila Vice Mayor Chi Atienza and Health Secretary Ted Herbosa graced the hall. Diplomats from various nations lent an international dimension, while leaders from the Filipino-Chinese civic and business community — Alberto Tan Lee of the Filipino-Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Inc., and Kelly Sia of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association Inc., added their presence to the mix. Hospital leadership, including Dr. Samuel D. Ang, medical director of CGHMC, and Dr. Sammy Cunanan, assistant chairman of Surgery and Director for Digital Transformation and Integration, reinforced the partnership between healthcare and community advocacy. CGHMC Chairman Dr. Antonio Tan opened the program with a reflection on gratitude, service and collaboration.
The evening surged to life with a lion dance, drums and cymbals animating the space and setting the tone for a night of energy and elegance. Guests shared in ceremonial toasts and caught the thrill of raffle draws, yet the true highlight was a tribute to CGHMC’s Pediatric Liver Transplant Program, marking its first anniversary. The presentation honored the hospital’s milestone in providing lifesaving care for children, celebrating resilience, dedication and medical achievement.
Speeches from civic and hospital leaders blended seamlessly with the evening’s festivities, emphasizing unity across sectors. Attendees were reminded that progress is a collective effort, built not only on leadership and expertise but on partnership, compassion and the shared joy of giving back.
Throughout the night, East Ocean Palace felt less like a ballroom and more like a living conversation, where every interaction echoed the message of hope and service. Applause, conversation and laughter carried a singular truth: Honoring tradition while working together ensures that community, care and culture continue to thrive in tandem.
The dinner concluded as a celebration of more than the Lunar New Year; it was a showcase of collaboration, a testament to what can be achieved when civic leadership, medical excellence and cultural pride converge in one room.