Lunar night of legacy: A celebration at CGHMC

The evening surged to life with a lion dance, drums and cymbals animating the space and setting the tone for a night of energy and elegance. Guests shared in ceremonial toasts and caught the thrill of raffle draws, yet the true highlight was a tribute to CGHMC’s Pediatric Liver Transplant Program, marking its first anniversary. The presentation honored the hospital’s milestone in providing lifesaving care for children, celebrating resilience, dedication and medical achievement.

Speeches from civic and hospital leaders blended seamlessly with the evening’s festivities, emphasizing unity across sectors. Attendees were reminded that progress is a collective effort, built not only on leadership and expertise but on partnership, compassion and the shared joy of giving back.

Throughout the night, East Ocean Palace felt less like a ballroom and more like a living conversation, where every interaction echoed the message of hope and service. Applause, conversation and laughter carried a singular truth: Honoring tradition while working together ensures that community, care and culture continue to thrive in tandem.

The dinner concluded as a celebration of more than the Lunar New Year; it was a showcase of collaboration, a testament to what can be achieved when civic leadership, medical excellence and cultural pride converge in one room.