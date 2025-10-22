Ombudsman supports livestreaming of bicam deliberations on 2026 budget

The Office of the Ombudsman expressed full support for the decision of the Bicameral Conference Committee to livestream its proceedings on the proposed 2026 National Budget, emphasizing that transparency promotes public trust and accountability.

“The Office of the Ombudsman welcomes and fully supports the decision of the Bicameral Conference Committee to live-stream its proceedings. Transparency in legislative deliberations strengthens public trust and ensures that accountability remains at the heart of governance,” the Ombudsman said in a statement released Wednesday.