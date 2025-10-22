Harmony of purpose

Inflation and corruption are two critical issues that often dominate discussions and significantly impact Filipinos, although their effects vary widely.

When prices rise, it impacts essential items such as food, transportation, and other goods, causing an immediate financial strain on families and households. While an increase in corruption incidents stifles economic growth and development efforts.

Media shapes the national agenda by influencing topics according to their importance, as seen in the extensive coverage of the flood control scandal.

When media outlets extensively cover specific issues, they signal to the public and policymakers which matters should be prioritized. This is known as “agenda setting.”

But sometimes media misses the point. Recent data from a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, commissioned by the think tank Stratbase Group last month and released yesterday, revealed what really matters most to Filipinos.

The results indicated that 56 percent of respondents believe President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should focus on addressing inflation rather than combating corruption, which is prioritized by only 31 percent. It suggests that the concerns of ordinary citizens, particularly the urgent need to control rising prices for essential items like rice, take precedence over political scandals.

Addressing inflation first can yield broader economic benefits, like increased jobs security and higher wages. Effective measures to combat inflation can produce quick and noticeable results.

Combating corruption will take years due to the lengthy prosecutorial processes, and they do not always yield the desired outcomes.

The President faces pressure to balance immediate needs with government integrity. Politicians may prioritize inflation in response to public sentiment.

Stratbase president Dindo Manhit expressed a similar concern, urging the administration to reassess its priorities. Recent natural disasters, including devastating storms, have significantly impacted agricultural production and heightened public skepticism regarding the effectiveness of flood control projects, which have been marred by scandal.

Promises of completed flood control initiatives now ring hollow in light of evidence pointing to unchecked corruption, especially as investigations into these projects reveal disturbing allegations of collusion between lawmakers and contractors.

Public demand for help in managing inflation is becoming increasingly urgent. With many Filipinos now aware of corruption in various government agencies, people prefer to let the justice system handle these issues, allowing politicians to focus on addressing the public’s daily needs.

The rise in prices, increasing food insecurity, and governance issues are critical challenges that should prompt transformative action, enabling the government to tackle pressing concerns while strengthening its leadership.

We see public unrest through protests and demonstrations, showing a frustrated populace that is weary of unkept promises. Their patience is wearing thin. Whispers of a coup, although officially denied, underscore deep-seated concerns about the country’s governance.

The way forward lies in a commitment to both economic and political stability. The resolve to act can reignite hope and unite a nation longing for stability and progress.

The true strength of a nation lies in its harmony of purpose.

