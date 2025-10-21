UNODC cites DoJ as legal aid access model

The Department of Justice Action Center (DoJAC) has been cited by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as one of Southeast Asia’s leading examples of successful national initiatives for advancing equal access to legal aid.

The recognition was made during the UNODC Regional Workshop on Enhancing Equal Access to Legal Aid in Criminal Justice Systems in Southeast Asia, held 20 to 22 October in Bangkok, Thailand.

It gathered justice sector leaders, prosecutors and legal aid providers to exchange best practices on improving justice delivery and ensuring inclusivity within criminal justice systems.

Representing the Philippines, Justice Undersecretary Margarita N. Gutierrez, who heads the DoJAC, presented the country’s achievements in providing responsive and community-based legal aid to vulnerable sectors.

“At its core, DoJAC serves as the bridge between the law and the people,” Gutierrez said. “It was established with a simple yet powerful mission: to ensure that no Filipino is deprived of justice simply because they cannot afford it or do not know where to turn.”

Gutierrez outlined DoJAC’s flagship initiatives, including the Katarungan Caravan, which delivers free legal assistance and governmental services to far-flung areas, and the Justice in Action Lecture Series, which educates communities on their legal rights and responsibilities.

The DoJAC also plays a central role in implementing the Supreme Court’s Unified Legal Aid Service (ULAS), a national framework requiring lawyers to render 60 hours of mandatory pro bono work annually. DoJAC is one of only three accredited partner institutions under the ULAS system.

UNODC recognized the Philippines for its “in-depth knowledge and practical experience” in organizing and delivering legal aid, citing DoJAC’s community-based approach as an effective national model for other ASEAN countries.

Gutierrez stressed that the success stems from cooperation among justice sector institutions, lawyers and civil society.

“Access to justice begins not in courtrooms but in communities,” Gutierrez said. “Our vision is a justice system that listens, responds and empowers.”