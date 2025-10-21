Rosemarie ‘Ut’ Rafael: An entrepreneur’s life journey

Today, I give way to a dear friend, a stalwart in Women Biz, Rosemarie “Ut” Rafael, a self-made, highly successful logistics and freight forwarding entrepreneur. I share below her speech during the Asia CEO awards event last week.

“Life happens — and oftentimes, adversities become our greatest opportunities. We may not know the beginning and the end, but God does. I fully remember my very first job in the airline industry. I was fresh out of college, full of dreams, eager to learn, and do my best. One morning, my boss was rushing me to a sales meeting, but I was still on the phone with one of my biggest clients. When I finally arrived at the meeting room, it was locked. And when they opened it, I was told I was no longer needed inside.

“I went back to my desk in tears, but then the phone rang. On the line was a freight forwarding company asking if I was interested in an interview. I didn’t even know what freight forwarding was — but I said yes. And that phone call changed the course of my life. That was the start of my journey — first as a sales executive, and eventually as an entrepreneur. And that was how Airspeed was born — 40 years ago.

“Was it a bed of roses? Of course not. The road was filled with challenges, with new ones every single day. But I’ve learned that success is not the absence of failure. Success is a series of failures we rise from. What matters is that we don’t stop — and we don’t quit in the middle of the battle. We rise or fall in direct proportion to the level of our faith and courage. Even when we feel defeated, we have to intentionally fight.

“When I resigned from my old company, my British boss asked me: ‘Why would you want to be a small fish in a big pond?’ And I answered him, ‘Because a small fish in a big pond has room to grow.’ Five years later, that same big company — the No. 1 IATA agent in the Philippines — was no longer number one, because Airspeed had taken that spot. Even if only for a year, we were able to make it happen!

“From one van and six employees, Airspeed has grown into one of the country’s most trusted logistics companies — a homegrown company serving the nation, making it happen for people, businesses, and communities. Through the years, partnerships have been key to this journey. Collaborations with organizations like the Asia CEO Awards (Rebecca and Richard) have helped Airspeed expand its reach and presence, proving that a Filipino company, led by Filipinos, can make an impact regionally and globally.

“This year’s theme — ’Predict the Future by Creating It’ —resonates deeply with me. Because that’s what Airspeed has done for the past 40 years. We didn’t wait for the future to happen; we created it — one shipment, one partnership, one act of faith at a time.

“Tonight, as we celebrate leadership, excellence, and innovation, I want to congratulate all the Circle of Excellence awardees and the Grand Winners. You are proof that even in uncertain times, Filipino leaders and companies rise, innovate and persevere.

“So what are my lessons learned in this journey called life? First, we need to be intentional about the things we do. Life is full of challenges, but this is what keeps us grounded. It’s about how we respond and how we strengthen ourselves. Focus on what we can control every single day. Strength is built step by step. We can control how we respond — and use that to move forward.

“Second, integrity is the glue that holds everything together. Third, we get to be known for the kind of people we keep. Who is in your inner circle? Fourth, excellence is a habit. We cannot be excellent today and not expect to be excellent tomorrow. Lastly, consistency is better than intensity. Every small step counts toward our goal. Take consistent actions.

“Quoting a good KDrama on Netflix, ‘When life gives you tangerines,’ I say turn them into oranges because that’s how we grow — by transforming trials into triumphs, and believing that God will see us through.

“To all the leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers here tonight: keep pushing forward for your people, your partners, and your stakeholders. Please continue to make things happen for our country. The road ahead may not be easy, but with faith, courage, and consistency, we can continue to create the future we all envision for our organizations, our communities, and the Philippines.”

Until next week… OBF!