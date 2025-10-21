Remulla pushes 60-day limit for graft probes, vows faster anti-corruption cases

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla is pushing to significantly speed up the anti-graft process by shortening the duration of preliminary investigations (PI) and fact-finding to just 60 days. The Ombudsman aims to finalize and release the new rules governing these processes by Thursday.

“The preliminary investigation is currently allowed for one year under the rules here, we will change that also. What we want is for the PI (preliminary investigation) to be finished in 60 days, and the fact-finding in 60 days,” Ombudsman Remulla said in Filipino.

According to Remulla, preliminary investigations for flood control cases, including the five alleged ghost projects in Bulacan, will begin on Thursday, while subpoenas for the cases in Mindoro have already been issued.

Individuals behind the projects, including Sunwest Inc. owned by Zaldy Co, were given 10 days to submit their counter-affidavits.

The Ombudsman reiterated that the target date to file charges before the Sandiganbayan or the Regional Trial Court (RTC) remains in November, stressing that his team is working swiftly to meet that timeline.

“We will press this as fast as possible, and we will have cases that will run in the Sandiganbayan or the RTC, whoever has jurisdiction over this,” Remulla said.

Remulla also emphasized the need for digitalization within the Office of the Ombudsman, noting that the institution remains bogged down by outdated systems.

“We are way behind in digitizing the style of management here — from basic communication to case management. All of these things have to be digitalized by this time,” he noted.

Furthermore, Remulla revealed that the government has failed to recover nearly P600 billion from graft-related cases and other offenses due to inordinate delays and lawyer tactics by the accused. Some of these cases reportedly date back to 2010.

“The preliminary investigation is currently allowed for one year under the rules here, we will change that also. What we want is for the PI (preliminary investigation) to be finished in 60 days, and the fact-finding in 60 days,” Remulla said.