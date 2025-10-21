NAIA workers urge ICI probe of P1.5T NAIA Deal with San Miguel

An advocacy group representing aviation workers and passengers called on the Independent Commission for Infrastructure and Congress to launch a full investigation into the controversial P1.5-trillion public-private partnership deal for Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) between the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and San Miguel-led New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC).

The group, PUSO ng NAIA, warned that the agreement bears the hallmarks of “scandal-ridden public works” that have historically cost taxpayers billions, citing “unmistakable signs of corruption and tailor-fitted provisions favoring private interest.”

“A year after the award, no major improvement can be seen—only the burden of new and excessive airport fees, in complete disregard of stakeholders’ concerns,” the group said.

PUSO ng NAIA accused NNIC and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) of violating the transparency and accountability provisions of their own PPP contract by failing to hire an independent consultant, whose role was to ensure compliance and fair oversight in project implementation.

“This contract is imbued with public interest. It was entered into for the Filipino public—not for the benefit or convenience of NNIC or its billionaire backers,” the group emphasized.

According to PUSO ng NAIA, the terms of the ₱1.5-trillion contract appear “engineered and tailor-fitted” for San Miguel Corporation and its chair, Ramon Ang, undermining competition and exposing the public to what could be one of the largest questionable infrastructure deals in recent history—even bigger than corruption losses in flood control projects.

The group also warned that if left unchecked, the Filipino people would be “milked for 25 years” through guaranteed higher airport costs designed to favor the private concessionaire at the expense of 45 million air travelers.

PUSO ng NAIA called on the ICI to conduct a full and independent probe into the NNIC-MIAA PPP award and challenged Congress to “redeem public trust” by siding with Filipino air passengers over billionaire contractors.