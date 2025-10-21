Marshall Invasion

Cute, endearing and heart - warming, over time Marshall has grown into an enduring character carrying that strangeness with humor, with a certain lightness of being that brings a certain joy, a sense of whimsy and optimism that leaves a smile on your face. This wonderful creation is a symbolic reminder that art can make the world lighter, stranger, and more joyful, one Marshall at a time. Natalya ends, “Sharing Marshall was very important to me because it gave me an opportunity to revisit core childhood memories and remind everyone to keep life happy and light, (cause we all live in the yellow submarine!). I just want to spread the happy. I know Marshall is the last thing anyone would connect to me but that’s what goes on in my head. We are complex creatures with more facets than we know and acknowledge.”