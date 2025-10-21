Marshall Invasion

Genius springs something out of nothing.
Born from a doodle in a high school math class, Marshall is the oddball child of an alien father and a gumdrop mother. With his chubby body, spindly limbs and endless changes of costume, he reflects renowned jewelry designer, Natalya Lagdameo’s love of playful contradictions, her instinct to explore identity through form, and as a way of releasing her inner “weird.” The artist recently held a special exhibition entitled The Marshall Chronicles: Chapter 1 in Aphro at Karrivin Plaza which turned out to be a super success. Living in her beautiful world of uniqueness Natalya says, “ My role in life is to create things that make other people seriously happy and/or stupidly happy! Who needs a neck, a chin, shoulders or a waist anyway?! Marshall doesn’t. He woke up that way.”
Cute, endearing and heart - warming, over time Marshall has grown into an enduring character carrying that strangeness with humor, with a certain lightness of being that brings a certain joy, a sense of whimsy and optimism that leaves a smile on your face. This wonderful creation is a symbolic reminder that art can make the world lighter, stranger, and more joyful, one Marshall at a time. Natalya ends, “Sharing Marshall was very important to me because it gave me an opportunity to revisit core childhood memories and remind everyone to keep life happy and light, (cause we all live in the yellow submarine!). I just want to spread the happy. I know Marshall is the last thing anyone would connect to me but that’s what goes on in my head. We are complex creatures with more facets than we know and acknowledge.”