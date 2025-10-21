Joaquin Arce, Sofia Pablo revealed as 'PBB Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0' housemates

Joaquin Arce and Sofia Pablo are revealed to be the first two housemates of Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0.

On Facebook, PBB touted Pablo as the “Strong-Willed Sunshine ng Quezon City.” Arce, meanwhile, earned the moniker “Rising Dreamer ng Muntinlupa.”

Pablo first appeared as Len-Len in the long-running afternoon series Prima Donnas (2019–2022). She went on to headline the fantasy drama Raya Sirena (2022), showcasing her versatility in more imaginative roles. In 2023, she played Florence in Luv Is: Caught in His Arms. Most recently, she took on more mature material as the lead in Prinsesa ng City Jail (2025) and showed her comedic side in the sitcom Open 24/7.

Arce is one of the newest faces in Philippine showbiz. Before signing with Star Magic, the son of film producer Neil Arce and stepson of actress Angel Locsin gained early exposure through modeling. He first acted in the iWant original series Tropang G.O.A.T.

Watch Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0 in GMA, Kapuso Stream, GMANetwork.com, GMA Pinoy TV, Kapamilya Online Live and iWant.