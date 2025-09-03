Bianca De Vera: Staying true, grounded despite difficult past

At just 23, Kapamilya star Bianca De Vera is carving her own space in the industry — not just through her roles on television, but through her honesty, strength and grounded personality that resonates far beyond the screen.

From her beginnings as a child contestant in Junior Master Chef to becoming one of the most relatable young actresses of her generation, Bianca’s journey is as much about resilience as it is about self-discovery.

Growing up in an unconventional home

In her sit-down interview with Bernadette Sembrano for Tao Po last 23 August, Bianca opened up about the reality of growing up in a family under one roof but separated at heart.

“We have four floors. My dad is on the second floor, I’m on the third, and mommy is on the fourth. We are like a sandwich. We live under one roof, but my parents are no longer together,” she revealed.

As a child, that dynamic weighed heavily on her. “It was really painful. My mindset back then was that I wished the pain would just happen in one blow. But because every day I would see that kind of setup, I was hurt every single day.”

But amid the cracks in her family life, Bianca found her safe space in her beloved pet dog, Peach. “With dogs, they’re really the ones who see us at our most vulnerable states. Peach was really my safe space before PBB (Pinoy Big Brother),” she shared.

Sadly, Peach passed away while she was inside the Big Brother house, a moment that also brought about an unexpected reconciliation with her parents when they came together for the first time in years to grieve with her. “That was the moment I had been longing for, for a very, very long time,” she said tearfully.

Healing through PBB

Bianca’s PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition journey was more than just a career milestone — it became a healing process. Inside the house, she learned to embrace her truest self.

“I wasn’t acting. I was really Bianca,” she said.

She gained not just confidence, but also found a newfound family in her 19 co-housemates. “As an only child, it was so heartwarming that I found 19 other siblings. When we got out, the love we have for each other is truly unconditional.”

It was this growth that made her want to “slow life down,” as she put it. “Now, I just want my world to slow down. I think it’s the growth from PBB.”

Values that keep her grounded

Despite coming from comfort, Bianca insists her family worked hard to give her that stability. “I wasn’t really born rich. My parents worked very, very hard just so they could buy diapers and milk for me before. So even now that we’re comfortable, they always remind me to be humble,” she explained.

Humility, patience, authenticity and resilience are values instilled in her by her parents — and she holds them close even as she navigates the world of showbiz. “In this industry, we go up and down. If we let arrogance eat us up, we won’t reach anywhere.”

Even in love, Bianca admitted she listens to her parents’ guidance. “They always remind me to be careful with the people I choose to love. They always tell me to take things slow. Which I’m doing.”

She also recalled one piece of advice from her mom that stuck with her during a particularly tough moment in PBB: “Just let go and you will be purified like fire.” For Bianca, that line remains a guiding light.

Career, choices, independence

In a recent Kapamilya Chat challenge, Bianca gave fans a glimpse of how she balances independence with responsibility. She admitted she is a “shopping girlie” but added that spending her own money makes every purchase more meaningful.

When it comes to career, she is clear-eyed: she only accepts projects that help her grow and align with her desired path.

And on friendships, her rule is simple: never compromise values. “What really matters is you don’t compromise your morals or get swayed into the wrong path.”

Her role as Bella in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay continues to showcase her range, but she also dreams of expanding her horizons beyond showbiz. She hopes to study abroad, open a restaurant and perhaps continue her parents’ business legacy.

Message for those like her

Bianca knows she is not alone in her story of navigating family struggles, loss and the pursuit of self-worth.

Her message is simple but powerful: “Take it slow. Don’t compare your pacing with others. Because we all have a different pacing in life. You’ll get there. Be patient with yourself.”

From the “Sassy Unica Hija ng Taguig” of PBB to one of ABS-CBN’s most promising young stars, Bianca is living proof that authenticity shines brighter than perfection — and that true strength is found in healing, humility and holding on to what really matters.