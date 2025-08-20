Mika Salamanca on why Brent Manalo is an ideal partner

Mika Salamanca couldn’t help but gush over the qualities she admires in her duo partner, Brent Manalo. For her, Brent embodies the traits of an ideal man—protective, intelligent, and deeply grounded.

“He’s very protective. Brent is going to protect you, even when you’re not by his side,” Mika shared. “He’s a really good guy, he knows how to listen, and sobrang talino niya. What I love most is that he’s very self-secure, and that’s one of the best qualities you can find in a partner.”

With these words, Mika revealed not just admiration but also genuine respect for Brent’s character, showing how their bond goes beyond work and into personal trust and appreciation.