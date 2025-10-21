From Milan to Manila: Mylene Myse Salonga joins MIFW Season 6 as newest ambassador

The Manila International Fashion Week (MIFW) proudly welcomes Mylene Myse Salonga as its newest Ambassador for Season 6, joining the prestigious ranks of fellow beauty queens Dr. Riza Oben Dormiendo and Sheralene Shirata. The event, founded and led by its CEO, Bench Bello, is set to take place on 30 November at Okada Manila, and remains one of the grandest runway spectacles in the Philippines.

A true embodiment of art, beauty and diplomacy, Salonga is celebrated globally as the Noble Queen of Culture and Arts 2024, Mrs. Universe Philippines, FDN Ambassador 2025 and a distinguished International Visual Artist.

Her artworks have graced some of the world’s iconic destinations-Times Square in New York, London Waterloo Station, Grand Palais and Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, Germany, and The Hague in the Netherlands. Her art exhibits are also usually tied to charitable institutions, supporting meaningful causes through art.

Beyond exhibitions, she has donated her meaningful artworks to embassies, including the Embassy of France and the Embassy of Malaysia, as a gesture of culture, friendship and diplomacy.

Her artistry and style have also made her a fashion icon featured in international magazines, further solidifying her status as a global ambassador of art, elegance and empowerment.

This year’s MIFW promises an international spectacle with top designers from more than 10 countries participating in the runway celebration. As ambassador, Salonga will help champion Filipino creativity and global unity through fashion and visual arts.

Her appointment comes right after her successful appearance at Milan Fashion Week on 28 September where she represented the Philippines with poise and sophistication on the European stage.

“I am deeply honored to be part of Manila International Fashion Week. This platform is not just about fashion — it is about culture, artistry and the power of unity among nations,” she said.