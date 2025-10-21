DepEd slams DPWH over negligence of classroom construction

The Department of Education (DepEd) lambasted the previous administration of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for not prioritizing the construction of classrooms.

In a statement, DepEd revealed that only 22 out of 1,000 classrooms targeted for this year have been completed.

"Hindi katanggap-tanggap na 22 classrooms lang ang nagawa sa ilalim ng nakaraang pamunuan ng DPWH, sa kabila ng pondong ibinigay at tulong mula sa DepEd," the agency said.

DepEd said that starting next year, they will give the funding for the construction of classrooms to the local government units and the private sector.

"Tama na ang palusot. Kaya ngayong 2026, pondo para sa classrooms ibibigay ng DepEd sa mga local government units, Armed Forces of the Philippines Corps of Engineers, o sa pribadong sektor," it said.

"Sisikapin naming tuparin ang direktiba ni Pangulong Marcos na maipatayo ang 40,000 classrooms bago matapos ang 2028," the agency added.