SEC backs Bong Go’s financial literacy bill

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expressed its support for Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s proposed measure to integrate financial literacy and entrepreneurship into the country’s basic education curriculum.

During the Senate hearing on the proposed 2026 budget of the Department of Finance and its attached agencies on Tuesday, 14 October, SEC Chairperson Francis Lim commended the bill, calling financial literacy the “best tool for financial protection.”

“I hope SEC can work with you to make financial literacy a reality,” Lim told Go during the budget deliberation.

Senate Bill No. 672, or the proposed Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship as Core Subjects in Basic Education Act, seeks to equip students with the knowledge and discipline needed to manage their finances responsibly and to foster an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth.

Go emphasized that the measure aims to empower future generations with financial discipline while also protecting them from the growing number of online scams and deceptive investment schemes.

“Ang dami nitong investment scams sa ngayon. Ako po nabibiktima rin po ako nito. Ginagamit iyung pangalan natin. Ito mag-invest kayo, kikita kayo, bibigyan kayo ng ganito,” Go said, warning that scammers have begun using artificial intelligence and deepfake technologies to deceive the public.

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Youth, also urged Filipinos to remain vigilant and report fraudulent activities.

“Lagi po natin suriin at alamin ang katotohanan. Isumbong sa otoridad ang anumang panlololokong malalaman ninyo,” Go said, reiterating his call for stronger measures to combat financial scams and misinformation.

If enacted, the proposed measure will institutionalize financial literacy education in schools, with the SEC and other relevant agencies expected to collaborate with the Department of Education to ensure effective implementation.